Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 72,548 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.21% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $32,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 431.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $115.31 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,571.84. This trade represents a 14.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPD. StockNews.com downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.