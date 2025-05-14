Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Upgraded at KeyCorp

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $110.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.29% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FSS. Raymond James cut their target price on Federal Signal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Federal Signal from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Federal Signal Price Performance

NYSE FSS opened at $94.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.30 and its 200 day moving average is $88.13. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $102.18.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.63 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Signal

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.32 per share, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 559,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,031,944.56. This trade represents a 0.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Federal Signal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile



Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Articles

