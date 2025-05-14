Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Trading Down 2.1% – Should You Sell?

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 9,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.
