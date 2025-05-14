Fertilizer Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 12th

Get alerts:

Union Pacific, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, and CSX are the three Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are the quantities of nutrient-based products—such as nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium fertilizers—held in inventory by manufacturers, distributors, retailers or farmers at a given time. They represent the available supply ready for application to crops, influencing market prices, planting schedules and overall agricultural productivity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

UNP stock traded up $14.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $230.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,535,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,256. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.76. The company has a market cap of $137.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,742,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,000. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $87.72. The stock has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $1.54 on Monday, reaching $30.28. 5,980,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,248,450. The company has a market cap of $56.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. CSX has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.84.

