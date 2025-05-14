Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Trading 4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Free Report) rose 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 48,171 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 21,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Get Fibra UNO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Fibra UNO to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

View Our Latest Report on FBASF

Fibra UNO Stock Up 4.0%

Fibra UNO Company Profile

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12.

(Get Free Report)

Fibra Uno (Mexbol: FUNO11; Bloomberg: FUNO11:MM) is the first and largest FIBRA in the Mexican market. It operates and develops a wide range of properties f or leasing, mainly in the industrial, commercial and office segments. As of September 30, 2023, FUNO had a portfolio of 613 operations that totaled 11 million m2 with a presence in all states of the Mexican Republic.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fibra UNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra UNO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.