Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,385 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.17% of Fidelity National Financial worth $26,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $57.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.79 and a 1 year high of $66.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FNF

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.