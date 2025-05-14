First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on First Horizon from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.97.

FHN stock opened at $20.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Horizon has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.75.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $823.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.11 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,285,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,131,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715,191 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 496.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,202,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,418,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,467,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

