First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND) Stock Price Up 1.9% – Time to Buy?

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.34 and last traded at $31.27. 3,887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 6,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.70.

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF Trading Up 1.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 million, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.97.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPND. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 17,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (XPND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in US stocks whose businesses are derived from or dependent on technology. XPND was launched on Jun 14, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

