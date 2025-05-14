Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Flex from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Flex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Flex in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Flex from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Flex from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Flex Stock Performance

Flex stock opened at $41.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Flex will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Flex

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 87,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $3,172,797.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,566.43. The trade was a 55.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 32,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $1,350,944.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 270,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,357,581.17. This represents a 10.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 475,255 shares of company stock valued at $19,002,628. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flex

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Flex by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 50,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 31,680 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Flex by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Flex by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 986,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,633,000 after buying an additional 292,646 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Flex by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Flex by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 143,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

