Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Raised to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 68.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Forge Global from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Forge Global Price Performance

FRGE stock opened at $17.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.82. The stock has a market cap of $218.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 2.27. Forge Global has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $29.40.

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.05. Forge Global had a negative return on equity of 29.04% and a negative net margin of 95.85%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forge Global will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forge Global declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Jennifer Phillips sold 16,150 shares of Forge Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $244,026.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,834.86. The trade was a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forge Global

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Forge Global by 278.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 110,549 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Forge Global by 167.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 40,908 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Forge Global by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 43,468 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Forge Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Forge Global by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forge Global Company Profile

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

