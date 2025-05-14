Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Position Lowered by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fortis were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTS. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortis by 724.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fortis by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fortis by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortis in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FTS shares. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of FTS opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average of $44.35. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.15 and a 1 year high of $50.06.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Fortis had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4324 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.73%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

