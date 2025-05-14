Fortress Biotech (FBIO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share and revenue of $11.62 million for the quarter.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $15.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 million. On average, analysts expect Fortress Biotech to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fortress Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $51.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops dermatology, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology products in the United States. The company markets dermatology products, such as Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne; Amzeeq for severe acne vulgaris; Zilxi, a topical foam; Exelderm cream and solution for topical use; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Luxamend; sulconazole nitrate cream and solution for tinea cruris and tinea corporis; and doxycycline hyclate tablet.

Further Reading

