Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.05% of Fortune Brands Innovations worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBIN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,027,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,840,000 after buying an additional 68,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,445,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,792,000 after acquiring an additional 114,391 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,870,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,021 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,306,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,195 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,481,000 after purchasing an additional 40,138 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kristin Papesh purchased 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.99 per share, with a total value of $29,941.17. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,617 shares in the company, valued at $472,177.83. This represents a 6.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $56.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.21 and a 200-day moving average of $67.11. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $90.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial set a $65.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.17.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

