Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to $169.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) had its price target boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.12% from the company’s previous close.

FNV has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. TD Securities lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.75.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $157.77 on Monday. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $112.70 and a 1 year high of $178.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.16. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.93, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.45.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.79 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 29.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 8,147 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 8.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 79,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 6,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Articles

