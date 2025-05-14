Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Futu were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Futu by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Futu by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in Futu by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Futu by 1,245.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Futu by 239.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.
Futu Stock Up 1.4%
NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $112.34 on Wednesday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $51.80 and a 52 week high of $130.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.97.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Futu
Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.
