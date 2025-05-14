GAP (NYSE:GAP) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Barclays

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $33.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.40% from the stock’s current price.

Get GAP alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GAP. Argus upgraded GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered GAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on GAP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on GAP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GAP

GAP Price Performance

GAP stock opened at $25.39 on Monday. GAP has a 52-week low of $16.99 and a 52-week high of $26.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.24.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. GAP had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Equities research analysts expect that GAP will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 3,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $66,434.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,816.78. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarah Gilligan sold 29,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $606,396.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,634 shares in the company, valued at $53,575.56. This represents a 91.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,495 shares of company stock valued at $3,598,459 over the last three months. 30.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAP. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in GAP in the fourth quarter worth about $4,953,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in GAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,971,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,519,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

(Get Free Report)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.