Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Position Cut by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 140,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Garmin were worth $57,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of Garmin by 864.3% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Garmin from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Garmin from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.80.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of GRMN opened at $200.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.03. The stock has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $246.50.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.14, for a total transaction of $1,635,862.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,963,108.50. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total transaction of $625,957.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,936 shares in the company, valued at $7,008,550.80. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,342 shares of company stock valued at $5,486,094. Corporate insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

