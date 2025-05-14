Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALF) Trading 18.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 18.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Genting Malaysia Berhad Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49.

About Genting Malaysia Berhad

Genting Malaysia Berhad, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure and hospitality business in Malaysia, the United Kingdom, Egypt, the United States, and the Bahamas. It operates through Leisure & Hospitality, and Properties segments. The Leisure & Hospitality segment comprises integrated resort activities, which include gaming, hotels, food and beverages, theme parks, and retail and entertainment attractions, as well as tours and travel related, and other supporting services.

