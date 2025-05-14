Genus (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.10 and last traded at $27.10. Approximately 532 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.28.

Genus Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.80.

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

