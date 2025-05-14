GeoPark (GPRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter.
GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.00 million. GeoPark had a return on equity of 57.93% and a net margin of 14.97%. On average, analysts expect GeoPark to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
GeoPark Price Performance
GPRK stock opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. GeoPark has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $365.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.54.
GeoPark Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 27th.
View Our Latest Research Report on GPRK
GeoPark Company Profile
GeoPark Limited operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GeoPark
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- NVIDIA Stock Surges on Bullish News: How High Could It Climb?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Why Boeing May Be Ready to Take Off After Latest Developments
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- eBay Nears Big Breakout: Time to Buy the Under-the-Radar Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.