GeoPark (GPRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.00 million. GeoPark had a return on equity of 57.93% and a net margin of 14.97%. On average, analysts expect GeoPark to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GeoPark Price Performance

GPRK stock opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. GeoPark has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $365.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.54.

GeoPark Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 27th.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013.

Featured Stories

