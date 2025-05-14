Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.38 and last traded at $23.46. Approximately 1,264 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 4,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.

Get Global X Thematic Growth ETF alerts:

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 million, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average is $23.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GXTG. GTS Securities LLC lifted its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 32,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 19,562 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Company Profile

The Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Thematic Growth index. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds providing global equity exposure todisruptive-growth trends. Selectionisbased ona quantitativemethodologyemphasizingrealized sales growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.