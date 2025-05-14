GT Biopharma (GTBP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter.

GT Biopharma Stock Performance

GT Biopharma stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. GT Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $10.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52.

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

