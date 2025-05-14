Guggenheim Reiterates Buy Rating for ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP)

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Guggenheim in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $86.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ANIP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $62.00 on Monday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $197.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.75 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $60,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,164.80. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $25,332.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,914.85. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,200 shares of company stock worth $197,792. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,849 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,437,000 after purchasing an additional 473,097 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 735,590 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,248,000 after acquiring an additional 111,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 685,730 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,906,000 after acquiring an additional 30,420 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 649,042 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,879,000 after acquiring an additional 144,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 485,268 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,826,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

