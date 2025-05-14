Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,521,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,455 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Haleon were worth $52,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Haleon by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 84,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 120,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,429 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 266,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 96,574 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Haleon by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Haleon in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.24. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85.

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Haleon had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 14.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.1166 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.97%.

HLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haleon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

