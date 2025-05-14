Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,050 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group were worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hamilton Insurance Group by 295.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HG stock opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average of $19.06. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.61. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hamilton Insurance Group ( NYSE:HG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.43. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $843.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adrian Joseph Daws sold 11,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $229,162.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,594.43. This represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $311,566. 17.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays set a $25.00 target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $27.00 price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Hamilton Insurance Group Profile

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

