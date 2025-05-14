HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on CMPS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.
COMPASS Pathways Stock Down 0.3%
COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Aisling Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 24.3% during the first quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 1,198,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 233,918 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 109.1% during the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 3,362,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after buying an additional 1,754,385 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH raised its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 112.9% during the first quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 246,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 130,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.
About COMPASS Pathways
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.
