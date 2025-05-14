Head to Head Analysis: Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) vs. Innovation Beverage Group (NASDAQ:IBG)

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) and Innovation Beverage Group (NASDAQ:IBG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.6% of Better Choice shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.7% of Better Choice shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Better Choice and Innovation Beverage Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Choice -39.83% -206.10% -60.54% Innovation Beverage Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Better Choice $34.98 million 0.03 -$22.77 million ($0.39) -1.33 Innovation Beverage Group $3.15 million 2.20 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Better Choice and Innovation Beverage Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Innovation Beverage Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Better Choice.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Better Choice and Innovation Beverage Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Choice 0 0 1 0 3.00 Innovation Beverage Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Better Choice presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,823.08%. Given Better Choice’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Better Choice is more favorable than Innovation Beverage Group.

About Better Choice

(Get Free Report)

Better Choice Company Inc. operates as a pet health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, and chews. The company sells its products under Halo Holistic and Halo Elevate brands. It primarily sells its products through its online portals, as well as through online retailers and pet specialty retailers. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, and select Asian markets, including China. The company was formerly known as Sports Endurance, Inc. and changed its name to Better Choice Company Inc. in March 2019. Better Choice Company Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Innovation Beverage Group

(Get Free Report)

Innovation Beverage Group (formerly Australian Boutique Spirits) is an award-winning distillery that produces a variety of brands in-house and imports global brands to sell exclusively to the Australian market through bevmart.com.au. It was recently recognized as the Australian Liqueur Distillery of the year by the Melbourne International Spirits Competition.

