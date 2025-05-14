Head-To-Head Comparison: ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) & zvelo (OTCMKTS:ZVLO)

zvelo (OTCMKTS:ZVLO – Get Free Report) and ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Get zvelo alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for zvelo and ACI Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score zvelo 0 0 0 0 0.00 ACI Worldwide 0 2 2 0 2.50

ACI Worldwide has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.05%. Given ACI Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ACI Worldwide is more favorable than zvelo.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio zvelo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ACI Worldwide $1.67 billion 3.09 $121.51 million $2.54 19.35

This table compares zvelo and ACI Worldwide”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ACI Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than zvelo.

Profitability

This table compares zvelo and ACI Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets zvelo N/A N/A N/A ACI Worldwide 14.04% 21.67% 8.45%

Volatility & Risk

zvelo has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACI Worldwide has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.7% of ACI Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of zvelo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of ACI Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ACI Worldwide beats zvelo on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About zvelo

(Get Free Report)

zvelo, Inc. provides Website content and contextual categorization, and malicious and botnet detection products. It offers Web filtering, brand safety, semantic targeting, traffic quality analysis, contextual targeting, and ad fraud prevention solutions for network security and mobile service providers, and subscriber analytics. The company was formerly known as eSoft, Inc. and changed its name to zvelo, Inc. in September 2010. zvelo, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About ACI Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc., a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments. It also provides ACI Low Value Real-Time Payments, a platform for processing real-time payments; and ACI High Value Real-Time Payments, a payments engine that offers multi-bank, multi-currency, 24×7 payment processing, and SWIFT messaging. In addition, the company offers ACI Payments Orchestration Platform for optimizing payments; omni-channel payment platform; ACI Fraud Management, a real-time approach to fraud management; and ACI Speedpay, an integrated suite of digital billing, payment, disbursement, and communication services. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services to consumer finance, insurance, healthcare, higher education, utility, government, telecommunications, and mortgage sectors; implementation services, include product installations and configurations, and custom software modifications; and business and technical consultancy, on-site support, product education, and testing services, as well as distributes or acts as a sales agent for software developed by third parties. It markets its products under the ACI Worldwide brand. The company was formerly known as Transaction Systems Architects, Inc. and changed its name to ACI Worldwide, Inc. in July 2007. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Elkhorn, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for zvelo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zvelo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.