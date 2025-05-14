Head-To-Head Survey: Oliveda International (OLVI) vs. The Competition

Risk & Volatility

Oliveda International has a beta of -1.77, indicating that its share price is 277% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oliveda International’s competitors have a beta of 1.06, indicating that their average share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oliveda International and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oliveda International $3.86 million -$1.31 million -20.00 Oliveda International Competitors $1.09 billion $159.64 million -1.44

Oliveda International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Oliveda International. Oliveda International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

32.0% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Oliveda International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oliveda International -8.70% N/A N/A Oliveda International Competitors -49.25% -88.13% -19.01%

Summary

Oliveda International competitors beat Oliveda International on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Oliveda International

Heritage Media Corporation was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc. Heritage Media Corporation is based in Calgary, Canada.

