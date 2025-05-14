HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) versus Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Financial Survey

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) and HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Playtika and HeartCore Enterprises”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Playtika $2.60 billion 0.73 $235.00 million $0.38 13.37 HeartCore Enterprises $30.41 million 0.49 -$4.19 million ($0.06) -11.26

Risk & Volatility

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than HeartCore Enterprises. HeartCore Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Playtika, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Playtika has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HeartCore Enterprises has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.9% of Playtika shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Playtika shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.2% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Playtika and HeartCore Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playtika 8.52% -144.73% 6.99% HeartCore Enterprises 16.25% 65.33% 22.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Playtika and HeartCore Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Playtika 0 6 3 0 2.33 HeartCore Enterprises 0 0 0 0 0.00

Playtika presently has a consensus target price of $7.78, suggesting a potential upside of 53.17%. Given Playtika’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Playtika is more favorable than HeartCore Enterprises.

Dividends

Playtika pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. HeartCore Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Playtika pays out 105.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. HeartCore Enterprises pays out -33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Playtika beats HeartCore Enterprises on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms. Playtika Holding Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel. Playtika Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of Playtika Holding UK II Limited.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. The company also operates a digital transformation business that offers customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. In addition, it provides consulting services; and education, services, and support solutions. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

