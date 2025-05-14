Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $296.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $228.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price (down previously from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $233.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.56.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $257.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.48 and a 200-day moving average of $242.91. The company has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $194.93 and a one year high of $275.22.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.47%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 194.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 953,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,098,000 after acquiring an additional 185,765 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 225,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $1,246,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $1,138,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

