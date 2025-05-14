International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) & Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR) Critical Comparison

International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL – Get Free Report) and Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Get International Baler alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for International Baler and Richtech Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Baler 0 0 0 0 0.00 Richtech Robotics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Richtech Robotics has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 43.17%. Given Richtech Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Richtech Robotics is more favorable than International Baler.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.0% of Richtech Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of International Baler shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of Richtech Robotics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares International Baler and Richtech Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Baler N/A N/A N/A Richtech Robotics -203.60% -32.24% -29.63%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares International Baler and Richtech Robotics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Baler N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Richtech Robotics $4.39 million 59.19 -$8.14 million ($0.13) -17.46

International Baler has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Richtech Robotics.

Summary

Richtech Robotics beats International Baler on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Baler

(Get Free Report)

International Baler Corporation manufactures and sells baling equipment to compress various materials into bales for handling, shipping, disposal, storage, and recycling. The company offers general purpose horizontal and vertical balers for compaction of paper, corrugated boxes, and miscellaneous solid waste materials; and specialty balers, including scrap metal, drum crusher, textile, and double chamber balers that are used for textile materials, used clothing, aluminum cans, 55-gallon drums, and synthetic rubber. It also provides accessory equipment comprising conveyors, which carry waste from floor level to the top of horizontal balers; extended hoppers on such balers; rufflers, which break up material; electronic start/stop controls; hydraulic oil coolers and cleaners; fluffers; bale tying machines; and plastic bottle piercers, as well as service and repair work to general purpose and specialty balers. The company sells its products to waste producing retailers, manufacturing and fabricating plants, bulk material producers, solid waste recycling facilities, manufacturers of synthetic rubber and polymers, plastic and paper recycling facilities, textile and paper mills, power generating facilities, cotton gins, supermarkets and other retail outlets, and municipalities. In addition, the company markets its products through sales force, manufacturer's representatives, and dealers in the United States, Europe, the Far East, South America, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Waste Technology Corporation and changed its name to International Baler Corporation in March 2009. International Baler Corporation was founded in 1946 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida. International Baler Corporation is a subsidiary of Avis Industrial Corporation.

About Richtech Robotics

(Get Free Report)

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers. It primarily serves restaurants, hotels, casinos, senior living centers, factories, and retail centers, as well as hospitals, and movie theaters. The company was formerly known as Richtech Creative Displays LLC and changed its name to Richtech Robotics Inc. on June 22, 2022. Richtech Robotics Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for International Baler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Baler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.