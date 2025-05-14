Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 464.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,373 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,544,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,200,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,488,000 after acquiring an additional 312,396 shares during the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,850,000. Petix & Botte Co purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,748,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,671,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,981,000 after purchasing an additional 162,567 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $46.14 on Wednesday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.46 and a 12 month high of $48.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.55 and its 200-day moving average is $46.69.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

