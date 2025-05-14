Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,261 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,471,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,785,000 after buying an additional 134,133 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,098,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,760,000 after acquiring an additional 677,991 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,431,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,638,000 after acquiring an additional 17,757 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 27,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 953,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,058,000 after purchasing an additional 98,336 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.24.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.