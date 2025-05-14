Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Airgain (AIRG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Airgain (NASDAQ: AIRG):

Get Airgain Inc alerts:

5/12/2025 – Airgain is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/8/2025 – Airgain had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $9.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2025 – Airgain is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/26/2025 – Airgain is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/18/2025 – Airgain is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/9/2025 – Airgain was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/29/2025 – Airgain was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Airgain Stock Performance

Airgain stock opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $48.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.87. Airgain, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.14). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 29.90% and a negative net margin of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 million. On average, analysts predict that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Airgain

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airgain

In related news, CEO Jacob Suen sold 6,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $29,045.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,071.36. The trade was a 2.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 19,195 shares of company stock valued at $88,255 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 677,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 404,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 39,436 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 157,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 26,573 shares during the period. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.