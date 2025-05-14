Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 72,970 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 52% compared to the average volume of 48,116 call options.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,371,000. Science & Technology Partners L.P. acquired a new position in TeraWulf during the fourth quarter valued at $18,606,000. BIT Capital GmbH lifted its position in TeraWulf by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 3,975,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,865 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in TeraWulf by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,763,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth about $10,970,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WULF shares. Jones Trading assumed coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.86.

TeraWulf Trading Up 10.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:WULF opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 3.00. TeraWulf has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $34.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.72 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. TeraWulf’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TeraWulf will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

TeraWulf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.