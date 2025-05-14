Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 4,873 call options on the company. This is an increase of 395% compared to the average volume of 985 call options.
MAG Silver Price Performance
MAG opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.34. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $19.17.
MAG Silver Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. MAG Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.41%.
Institutional Trading of MAG Silver
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 39.3% during the first quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
