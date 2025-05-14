Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Down 7.3%

IOVA stock opened at $1.79 on Monday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $597.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 451.25% and a negative return on equity of 58.43%. The business had revenue of $49.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6795.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Iovance Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

