iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Stock Position Boosted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 211,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 46,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 28,825 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.81 and its 200-day moving average is $56.72.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

