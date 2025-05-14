iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Trading Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.80 and last traded at $46.74. Approximately 6,670 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 18,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.71.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day moving average is $46.41.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
