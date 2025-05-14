iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Trading Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.80 and last traded at $46.74. Approximately 6,670 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 18,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.71.

Get iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day moving average is $46.41.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $64,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.