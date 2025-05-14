iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO) Trading 4.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.78 and last traded at $35.76. Approximately 394,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 203% from the average daily volume of 130,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.08.

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF Stock Up 4.9%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.76. The firm has a market cap of $870.04 million, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,743,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 27,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF in the fourth quarter worth $511,000.

About iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF

The iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (IRBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global equities involved in robotics and artificial intelligence. IRBO was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

