Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) by 88.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,914 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 274,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after acquiring an additional 56,956 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 158,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 38,652 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the fourth quarter worth about $2,718,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the fourth quarter worth about $2,329,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 55,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ituran Location and Control from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of ITRN opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.29. The stock has a market cap of $744.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.80. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $45.43.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $82.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.81 million. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.65%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. This is a positive change from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is presently 73.80%.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

