Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,621 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Jackson Financial worth $26,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JXN. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Craig Donald Smith sold 20,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,432,598.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,093,726.96. This represents a 15.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Romine sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total value of $591,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,199,852.68. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $89.28 on Wednesday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.70 and a 52-week high of $115.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 310.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JXN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JXN

Jackson Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.