Jane Street Group LLC Buys 12,983 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 72.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,989 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,983 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.13% of Strategic Education worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Strategic Education by 394.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 809.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STRA stock opened at $89.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.94. Strategic Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.28 and a fifty-two week high of $121.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.52.

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $303.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

STRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Strategic Education from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial set a $105.00 price target on Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

In other news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 31,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total value of $3,116,374.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,723,690.23. This represents a 18.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,494 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $119,923.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,984.23. This trade represents a 11.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,826 shares of company stock worth $3,945,093. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

