Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 48,663 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of JOYY worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JOYY alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in JOYY by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 37,435 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 533.7% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 29,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 25,083 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 4th quarter worth $2,988,000. SIH Partners LLLP grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 11,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in JOYY by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOYY Price Performance

Shares of JOYY stock opened at $42.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.55. JOYY Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $55.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.21.

JOYY Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. This is a boost from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently -120.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JOYY in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on YY

JOYY Profile

(Free Report)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.