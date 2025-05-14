Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Stake in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,681 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MD. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 966,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,678,000 after purchasing an additional 147,522 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,122,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MD shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.07. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $17.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $458.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

