Jane Street Group LLC Grows Holdings in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEM)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEM – Free Report) by 456.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,752 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.05% of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDEM. McAdam LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 481.3% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 195,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 161,552 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 833,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,032,000 after acquiring an additional 73,952 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $776,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $694,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000.

FDEM opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $27.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.66. The company has a market cap of $165.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.56.

The Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (FDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of emerging markets companies. FDEM was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

