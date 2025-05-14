Jane Street Group LLC Grows Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 123.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 40,833 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Andersons were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Andersons by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Price Performance

ANDE opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $55.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Andersons

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Weston Heide sold 800 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,992. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANDE. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Andersons in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Andersons in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Andersons from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

