Jane Street Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Free Report) by 2,490.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 648,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 623,889 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Aeva Technologies were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEVA. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AEVA opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.01. The stock has a market cap of $744.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.07. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $13.69.

AEVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $5.22 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Aeva Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.30.

In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc purchased 990,411 shares of Aeva Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $4,318,191.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,369,715 shares in the company, valued at $49,571,957.40. The trade was a 9.54% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Paul Zadesky sold 14,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $51,978.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,174. The trade was a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,213,506 shares of company stock worth $24,985,345 and have sold 652,079 shares worth $3,947,397. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

