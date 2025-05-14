Jane Street Group LLC Has $3.20 Million Holdings in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) by 6,694.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,118,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,028,726 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.03% of Senseonics worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,339,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 274,842 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senseonics Stock Performance

SENS opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $389.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Senseonics ( NYSE:SENS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.09). Senseonics had a negative net margin of 362.30% and a negative return on equity of 842.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SENS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Senseonics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

